CBI takes over Sushant’s case: Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut hail SC verdict





Supreme court has directed CBI to take over the Sushant Singh?Rajput death case. The decision of SC has been hailed by Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher and many others.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote: “SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail #Prayers.”

Kangana wrote in a tweet: “Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING #CBITakesOver.”

Anupam Kher also expressed his happiness and wrote in Hindi: “Jai ho, Jai ho, Jai ho #CBIForSSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput.”

The late actor’s sisters Shweta Singh Kirti and Meetu Singh, along with the late actor’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande expressed their feelings.

Shweta had written: “There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver.” She followed it up with tweets where she expressed full faith in the CBI. She wrote: “Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver.”

She concluded by saying, “Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI.” Ankita had written: “Justice is the truth in action Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice.”

“I don’t know if this case will ever come to an end and give us answers. There’s a lot happening. So far what I’ve observed is that something keeps happening that diverts our attention to something else. And people will forget the matter. But I hope this doesn’t happen,” she says.

Koena Mitra tweeted, “I just hope we don’t disappoint them. Politicians disappoint karein, Bollywood disappoint kare toh chalta hai, but law shouldn’t disappoint us. We lose hope and faith if that happens. I like the josh and the way the public and many actors are fighting for justice for Sushant,” she adds.

Kriti Sanon: Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine

Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now!

"Lauding the Supreme Court in this decision. The power of prayers and so many wishes manifesting never ceases to amaze me. Hope the truth comes out soon; for the sake of his family, fans, and above all, for his soul to rest in peace Folded hands may justice prevail," Shilpa Shetty tweeted.

Parineeti Chopra#This is a positive step. Please let’s respect this moment, and let the CBI do their work now! Please let’s stop speculating and coming to conclusions on our own .. #CBIforSSR #SushanthSinghRajput