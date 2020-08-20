CBI starts Sushant Singh Rajput’s case probe, reaches Bandra police station





So sooner Supreme Court directed Criminal Investigation Department (CBI) to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, they immediately got into action. A team of CBI reached Mumbai and started investigation. The team reached Bandra police station.

CBI team is in conversation with DCP Abhishek Trimukhe, who has been investigating Sushant’s case from the very beginning. The DCP will handover all the details of the investigation. CBI likely go to the Cooper hospital to take postmortem report of the late actor.

CBI is likely to interrogate Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty and his house help Neeraj.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was under medication for depression. Mumbai police and Bihar were investigating before CBI took over the case.