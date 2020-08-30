CBI grilled Rhea Chakraborty for 9 hours on the third day





Rhea Chakraborty, the prime suspect of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case was interrogated by CBI on the third day. The 28-year-old actress was quizzed by CBI for nine long hours. Her brother Souvik Chakraborty was also questioned by CBI for the fourth consecutive day.

“Rhea Chakraborty and her brother together reached the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the probe team is stationed, around 10.30 am,” a police official said.

A Mumbai police escorted the car in which Rhea and Souvik arrived.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager Samual Miranda and domestic help Keshav also reached the guest house in the morning.

“Rhea and her brother left the guest house around 7 pm,” the official said, adding that the central agency has questioned the actress for around 26 hours in three days.

During interrogation, four women constables from Vakola Police Station were present with Rhea.

Apart from CBI, other agencies including Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is also questioning Rhea as well.

Not just Rhea but her brother Showik Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh, domestic assistant Keshav, manager Samuel Miranda and accountant Rajat Mewati are also being quizzed.

The questioning to Rhea started on Friday. On day 1, she was grilled for ten hours then on the second day, i.e on Saturday, the ‘Jalebi’ actress was questioned for seven hours at DRDO guest house. She arrived at around 1:30 pm and after being quizzed by CBI’s superintendent of police Nupur Prasad she was allowed to go home around 8:20 pm.

Rhea Chakraborty denied all the allegations against her.

"It is extremely hurtful from someone (Sushant's father) going through a loss this big. I loved his son, looked after him. At least have humanity. If not for me, for him," she told NDTV on Thursday. Mr Rajput's father had filed a case against Ms Chakraborty with police in Bihar's Patna, alleging she had a hand in his son's death.