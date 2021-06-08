Casting director-producer Seher Aly Latif passes away, Bollywood mourns





Bollywood casting director and producer Seher Aly Latif , who was in her early 40 passed away due to cardiac arrest. Her sudden demise came as a big shock for the film industry. She breathed her last at Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital.

Director Neeraj Udhwani, who worked with Seher on her Netflix production Maska (2020), confirmed the news of her demise to Indianexpress.com. “It’s unbelievable. It’s so hard to process. We were told she was recovering. And today, I got to know about it. She had an infection due to which she suffered renal failure.”

‘Lunchbox’ star Nimrat Kaur shared a photo of Seher with her cat, and tweeted, “One of the kindest, most loving people Mumbai gifted my life with. Still trying to process this unreal news…. Travel on into the light my dearest, sweetest Seher. The unpredictable, ghastly shortness of life remains baffling… Await to meet you on the other side,” read Nimrat Kaur’s tweet.

Actor Nikita Dutta said that she can’t believe about Seher Aly Latif’s demise. “The heaven will be blessed with your mushy hugs and infectious smile. Still can’t fathom this [email protected],” Nikita wrote alongside a photo of herself and Seher.

"Really sad to hear the demise of an outstanding Casting Director & a really amazing friend. Working with her was always fun. Rest in Peace #SeherLatif @smwhtlatelatif," posted Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

"Gone too soon. My dear friend Seher Latif. See you on the other side," director Reema Kagti expressed.

"Amazing casting director, Amazing producer Gold human being! This is so so hard to process... thank you @smwhtlatelatif for your kindness & love always. We will dearly miss you!" tweeted producer Guneet Monga.

"This is utter disbelief. RIP dear seher!" Divya Dutta posted.

"Deeply Saddened by the demise of one of the most Visionary Casting Director of our Times Seher Aly Latif who cast me in several films. She was always so very Kind and Generous to me. I will miss you a lot and of course the film World will miss your selection of actors," tweeted Adil Hussain.

"A great human being - she will be sorely missed - she took one of my first auditions in the city when i was raw. stay well wherever you are seher," shared Chandan Roy Sanyal.

"Seher, I teased you ‘coz I didn't know how to tell you how much I like you- for ur warmth, for ur cheer, for ur gentle goodness, for ur kindness to strugglers, for ur fun, for ur beliefs, for standing up for me, for unwittingly helping me out of a dark place. I wish we'd met this last month Seher. I wish I'd referred to u as ‘Seth ji' .. If we are wishing, what I really wish is this cruel accident of fate be reversed and you threaten not to sign my cheques again.. I can't say goodbye #SeherAlyLatif Not yet, not yet..." tweeted Swara Bhasker, who features in the romantic comedy web series "Bhaag Beanie Bhaag". Latif was one of the producers of the show.

"Terrible loss of a warm bright and talented professional RIP Seher Latif," wrote photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar.

"Saddened beyond belief to know that this amazing woman is no longer with us. Will miss you so much Seher. RIP dear one," veteran actor Soni Razdan wrote.

"Still cannot believe it.. rest in peace Seher," shared Shirley Setia who features in the digital film Maska, produced by Latif's Mutant Films.

"An amazing casting director, an amazing producer and an even amazing friend ... an irreplaceable loss to the casting community of Indian Cinema. Rest in Peace #SeherLatif #RIPSeherLatif @CastingChhabra," the official Twitter account of Mukesh Chhabra Casting Co. shared.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Ms. Seher Latif. This is an irreplaceable loss for the Indian Film Industry. Our condolences are with her friends and family. May she rest in peace," posted the official Twitter account of Excel Entertainment, co-owned bt Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Seher Aly Latif started her career as a casting director. She has casted stars for Lunchbox, Shakuntala Devi and Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. She also worked on international projects like Eat Pray Love, Furious 7, Viceroy’s House, McMafia and Sense 8.

She turned producer with short film Masterchef helmed by Lunchbox director Ritesh Batra for the Sundance Institute. In 2016, she and producer Shivani Saran founded Mutant Films, which produced Netflix film Maska and Bhaag Beani Bhaag.

Recalling his experience of working with Seher Aly Latif, Neeraj said, “Her default expression was a smile. You would always find her smiling. She was one of the nicest, kindest people I ever met. I didn’t know her and Shivani before Netflix introduced me to them to collaborate on Maska. I couldn’t have asked for better producers than them for Maska. This is tragic.”

Seher Aly Latif is survived by her husband, parents and younger brother and award-winning photographer Zishaan A Latif.