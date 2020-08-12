‘Can’t stop the tears’: Malaika Arora mourns Simar Dugal's demise





Malaika Arora mourned the demise of former model and ace fashion designer Simar Dugal, who passed on August 12. Apart from Malaika, Shweta Bachchan, fashion designer Vikram Phadnis and many others offered condolence.

Malaika took to her Instagram account and shared picture with Simar. "My eyes well up n I can't stop the tears .... my beautiful friend,my angel,my strongest,my most compassionate sim... love u n miss u so so much .... rest in peace my friend." (sic)

Shweta Bachchan commented on the post with a broken heart. Sophie Choudry wrote- "OMG... I am so so sorry to hear this. RIP beautiful simar." (sic)

Vikram Phadnis extended three hand-folded emojis and wrote- "Can't believe ..." (sic) Amrita Arora commented- "Rest In Peace our dearest sim." (sic) This was followed by two red hearts.

Roshan Abbas: To an outsider in the fashion world as a compere there was always your reassuring smile and sweetness. One of the people who made me feel comfortable in my highly unfashionable clothes in my early RJ days. Always warm, always positive. RIP#SimarDugal

Lara Dutta also took to Twitter to mourn her friend’s death. “Rest in peace my beautiful, lovely #SimarDugal . You were the warmest, most genuine, loving soul to know. Strength and prayers to your family,” she wrote.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor also paid tribute to Simar, sharing her picture on Instagram Stories. “RIP?Simar,” she wrote.

Simar breathed her last at her home in Delhi on Wednesday at 52. She died of cancer.