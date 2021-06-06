Cancer Survivors Day: Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap look back to C-days

Sunday, 06th June 2021


On Cancer Survivors Day, celebs like Sonali Bendra and Tahira Kashyap who defeated the deadly disease and emerged victorious look back to their days of struggle and shared pictures from their C-days.

Sharing a bald picture, Sonali Bendre wrote, “How time flies… today when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but most importantly I see the will to not let the C word define how my life will be after it… You create the life you choose. The journey is what you make of it… so remember to take #OneDayAtATime and to #SwitchOnTheSunshine #CancerSurvivorsDay,” read her post.

In 2018, Sonali Bendra announced that she was diagnosed with “high-grade cancer”. She underwent a five-month-long treatment in New York.

In the same year, Ayushmann Khuranna’s wife Tahira Kashyap was detected with stage 0 breast cancer.

Sharing a scar picture, Tahira wrote, Never be ashamed of a scar. It simply means you were stronger than whatever tried to hurt you. Everyone has scars- whether you can see them or not. Wear yours with pride. #NationalCancerSurvivorsDay,” Tahira wrote.


