Cancer survivor Manisha Koirala walks into the woods





During coronavirus pandemic, cancer survivor Manisha Koirala bestowed herself to nature to regain strength. The actress shares pictures/videos from her walking into the woods.

Manisha Koirala wrote: Regaining strength..“The woods are lovely, dark and deep. But I have promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep.” Robert Frost

It’s been eight years, Manisha Koirala defeated ovarian cancer. She underwent xtensive treatment and chemotherapy in a hospital in New York.

Talking about the lockdown, Manisha Koirala told Hindustan Times in an April interview, “During my treatment days in New York, I was basically locked up in my apartment for six long months. Looking back, that was thousand times worse than this for me. (Right now) Even if we’re locked up for a total of two months, it at least gives us hope that things will get better if we follow all instructions. I understand that we’re tense and bored, but I think we should also understand the gravity of the situation and take inspiration for our past experiences or from what we see around us.”

Sharing how she keeps herself busy, Manisha added, “I’ve just started writing. Let’s see what it finally turns out to be, a book or a screenplay,” she says, adding that she’s loving this time with nature. “You can see how happy and bright nature has become. I’ve seen few insects and birds that haven’t seen in the last few years.”