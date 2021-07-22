‘Call Me, I'll Strip for You’, Raj Kundra sent text from Poonam Pandey’s number





A day after Raj Kundra’s arrest in pornography case, stripping queen and actress Poonam Pandey alleged that Raj Kundra threatened her to do obscene scenes and on her denial, he leaked her personal number with text messages like ‘Call me now, I will strip for you’ on the app.

Talking to a leading daily, Poonam said, "I was threatened and forced to sign a contract which stated — I have to shoot, pose and look a certain way according to their will or else, they’d leak all of my personal stuff.”

She continued, "When I wasn’t in favour of signing and decided to terminate the contract, they leaked my personal mobile number along with messages like, ‘Call me now, I will strip for you’ on the app. I still remember, after that, I started receiving calls from all over, not in dozens but thousands, at odd hours, asking me for explicit services. People started sending me pornographic images and videos. I even left my home in fear that something bad will happen to me. It felt so scary.”

Poonam Pandey further said that in 2019, she filed a cse against Raj Kundra at honourable high court of Bombay against him for fraud and theft. “This matter is sub judice, hence I would prefer to limit my statements. Also, I have full faith in our police & the judicial process,” she stated.

Poonam also felt sorry for Shilpa Shetty and their kids.

Speaking to TOI, she said, “At this moment my heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty and her kids. I can’t imagine what she must be going through. So, I refuse to use this opportunity to highlight my trauma.”

On Moday night, Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police for making adult videos and running on mobile apps. He is under police custody till July 23rd.