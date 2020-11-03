Burj Khalifa lit up on Shahrukh Khan’s birthday, actor says ‘Loving It’





Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up on superstar Shahrukh Khan’s 55th birthday. The actor, who is currently is in Dubai with his family posed at the backdrop of the tallest building and posed with his family.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote: "It's nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend Mohamed Alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks and love you all. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!"

Shahrukh Khan posed with son AbRam, niece Alia Chhiba, daughter Suhana at the backdrop of Burj Khalifa.

On his birthday, Shahrukh Khan, who has a huge fan following around the world shared a video for his million fans. "Hi everybody, this is to thank you for all the wonderful wishes I have been getting on the social media. How much love you guys are spreading...More than wishing me on my birthday, I know of some of the work you boys and girls have been doing. Giving you time and resources to people who are in need right now... The PPE kits, the blood donations you have been doing, and helping out people everywhere. Because you can't be a lover boy like me without spreading love. So thank you all for spreading the love from far, from near, whatever resources you have," he can be heard saying in the clip.

Bollywood pals of the actor took to their social media handle to wish the actor on his special day. Unlike every, this year Mannat is left deserted as the birthday boy is in Dubai for IPL match. Few police personnels are seen outside his bungalow. Fans around the world celebrated Shahrukh Khan’s birthday virtually.

“iss baar ka pyaar thoda door se yaar (this time show your love from a distance)” Shahrukh said ahead of his birthday.