Bunty Walia’s father passes away, Abhishek Bachchan attends funeral





Producer Bunty Walia’s father Pirthi Paul Singh breathed his last on Sunday and close ones of the family attended the funeral. Among them was Bunty’s close buddy and actor Abhishek Bachchan. He was clicked at the crematorium on Sunday afternoon along with others.

Junior B was clad in a white kurta and black Nehru jacket and donned a mask and hand brace.

Bunty Walia was seen with wife Vanessa Parmar at the crematorium. Bunty covered his head.

Bunty Walia, who produced movies like Lamhaa, Hello Brother, Ek Ajnabee and Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya is Abhishek Bachchan's partner in their Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers. The duo also recently seen together in the sports documentary Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers which released on Amazon Prime Video.

Deepest condolence to the family of the deceased!








