‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’: Rani Mukherji to romance Saif Ali Khan after 12 years





Two dynamic on-screen pair Rani Mukherji and Saif Ali Khan are teaming up for the sequel to the blockbuster film, ‘Bunty Aur Babli’. The sequel titled, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ and after 11 years the couple will be seen opposite one another. In the past, Rani and Saif acted in movies like ‘Hum Tum’ and ‘Tara Rum Pum’.

"Rani and I have always had a lot of fun working with each other and I'm looking forward to our creative collaboration again. It's also equally amazing to be back home at YRF again," the actor said in a statement.

Saif further said that he is totally impressed with this YRJ project.

"'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a completely rebooted sequel and is set in today's time. It is a fantastic script that hooked me on instantly. It is an out and out entertainer for the entire family to sit and enjoy and this is what I loved and connected with.

"Also, it's a new role for me, new language and milieu and that's what I really look for in a script. I also love the dynamics between the originals and the new Bunty Babli in the film. It's fresh, hilarious and extremely engaging," he added.

Rani Mukherji revealed that after the success of ‘Bunty Aur Babli’, Abhishek and she wanted to come together for the sequel but things did not materialized.

"The original 'Bunty Aur Babli' got tremendous love and appreciation from audiences and it is their love that has made YRF decide to make the sequel. Abhishek and I were both approached by YRF to reprise our roles as the originals in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' but, unfortunately, things didn't work out with him and we will miss him dearly."

The actor said that she is looking forward to work with Saif once again.

"As a team, we are so happy to welcome Saif. I have lovely memories of working with him and I'm really looking forward to creating something new and exciting with him in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. Hopefully, audiences will give us the same love that they have given our earlier films," Rani added.

The sequel will be helmed and penned by Varun Sharma, who has previously worked as an assistant director on YRF blockbusters ‘Sultan’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.