‘Bulbbul’ Trailer: Anushka Sharma’s new Netflix is a scary fairy tale





The trailer of Anushka Sharma’s second digital production after ‘Paatal Lok’ was released. It titled, ‘Bulbbul’ and it stars Rahul Bose, Avinash Tiwary, Paoli, Parambrata Chatterjee and Tripti Dimri in the pivotal roles.

‘Bulbbul’ is a fairy tale and it is very scary and mysterious. The trailer opens with a child groom and bride in a doli and one of them telling the story of a witch who lives in trees. As the trailer progresses, we notice the child bride grows up to be a strange woman and then mystery reopens.

Anushka shared the trailer and wrote, “#Bulbbul - Official Trailer What if our childhood bedtime stories came true? #Bulbbul, coming soon only on @Netflix_In.”

According to Netflix, “This mystery is an Indian fable set in 20th century Bengal. The film traverses the journey of a young girl, Bulbbul from innocence to strength, as the legend of a chudail casts a looming shadow over her [Bulbbul’s] world.”

Talking about her production ventures, Anushka recently told PTI, “We have had a few things which have been greenlit already, so we will start the process of writing for those. Our slate is quite full at Clean Slate and I think it’s a great time for Karnesh and me at the moment. Over the past six years, this is what we’ve been working towards and we’re very happy that we will be able to continue our vision for the company.”

Directed by Anvita Dutt, 'Bulbbul' is set to release on Netlflix on June 24.