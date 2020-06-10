‘Bulbbul’ teaser: Anushka Sharma shares first glimpse of her Netflix film





Anushka Sharma has shared the first glimpse of her Netflix horror movie, titled, ‘Bulbbul’. The poster showed a young girl prancing over trees with red moon at the backdrop and a soft music plays in the backdrop.

Sharing the clip, Anushka wrote on Twitter, “Here’s your first look at #Bulbbul, a fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery and intrigue, coming soon on @NetflixIndia. Can’t wait to share more!”

‘Bulbbul’ tells the story of Satya and his brother’s child bride Bulbul. Satya is sent to England for schooling and after coming back, he found that Bulbul serving the people of his village after being abandoned by his brother. The village is haunted by a mysterious woman and Satya finds the truth.

“This mystery is an Indian fable set in 20th century Bengal. The film traverses the journey of a young girl, Bulbbul from innocence to strength, as the legend of a chudail casts a looming shadow over her [Bulbbul’s] world.”

Directed by Anvita Dutt, Bulbbul features Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in lead roles. It is set to release on Netlflix on June 24.

‘Bulbbul’ has been produced by Anushka and brother Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Films.