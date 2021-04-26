Bride-to-be Sugandha Mishra flaunts her mehendi, looks stunning





Comedian Sugandha Mishra looked stunning at her Mehendi ceremony. The noted comedian will tie the knot with Sanket Bhosale on April 26 and the bride-to-be shared video and pictures from her mehendi ceremony.

The actor chose to wear a grey-green lehenga for the occasion with matching jewellery in pink and green. She kept her hair middle-parted and tousled and opted for pink makeup

Sanket shared a video in which he is seen video conferencing with her bride and Sugandha showed her mehendi. Sanket also showed his mehendi and blew flying kisses and gestured to her that she is looking good.

The song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is played at the background and the caption read, “Mehendi laga ke rakhna @sugandhamishra23.”

Fans dropped congratulatory messages to Sugandha and Sanket in the comments section “Favorite couple,” one wrote, while another commented, “U guys are so cute.” Many also dropped heart emojis on the post.

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sanket opened up about getting pre-wedding jitters. “It feels like what Modi ji and Salman bhai didn’t do, I am going to do that. That’s a big thing. I am getting jitters, but it’s also a very nice feeling. Finally, it’s happening,” he said.

Sanket also revealed that he was set to marry Sugandha last year but Covid-19 pandemic delayed their plan. “Now the second wave is here, but how much more can we delay. But we are following all the norms set by the government,” he added.

The couple will get married in a private ceremony in Ludhiana, Punjab. Since December, Sugandha has been shopping for her perfect wedding.

“I have done most of my wedding shopping online and you won’t believe I had started the preparation from December for my wedding attire. I am very particular about my wedding outfit because for me it doesn’t matter if the marriage is happening in the presence of just 20 people, I always wanted to wear a 10 kg lehenga. I can marry online also but I have to wear a 10 kg lehenga,” said Sugandha in an interview with The Times of India.

“I am still in Mumbai and my family has started pulling my leg if I am coming with the dulha and baraatis (laughs). I will be leaving in a day or two. I had made a song and had wished to sing a duet on my sangeet and perform also but this lockdown ruined everything. I had planned to release that song also later. Everyday I get a shocker,” she revealed.

On April 17, Sugandha and Sanket announced their engagement on social media by sharing pre-wedding photo shoot. “Thanx for Showering your Blessings and Soo much of Love. Feeling really grateful for your wishes. 26.4.2021”, Sugandha captioned the beautiful post. Sanket also shared couple of pre-wedding photo shoot and wrote, “Thank you very much EveryBuddy for showering your Lovely Wishes and Blessings.



















