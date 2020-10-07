Bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal's bachelorette party photos goes viral





Southern sensation Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 and she hosted a private bachelorette party. Pictures of Kajal’s bachelorette party with sister Nisha Aggarwal goes viral. The bride-to-be is seen dressed in a black outfit.

The ‘Singham’ actress confirmed the news of her wedding on Tuesday, "We are thrilled". "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. The pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit," read a part of Kajal Aggarwal's statement.

Thanking her fans and followers for showering her with love and adulation, Kajal said that she will continue to entertain her audience, "I thank you all for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. The you for unending support."



