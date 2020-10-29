Bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal looks heavenly in yellow and floral jewellery





The southern actress and bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal looked splendid in a yellow outfit at her haldi ceremony. She is adorned with floral ornaments. She is seen dancing with her friends wearing glasses.

Her groom Gautam Kitchlu also shared pictures showing him sitting for a puja with his family in a yellow kurta pyjama. “Blessings and positivity #kajgautkitched,” he captioned his post.

Kajal Aggarwal will tie the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30th.

Earlier this month, the actress announced that she is getting married. Her post reads, “I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

On Dusshera, she wished all by sharing her first picture with Gautam on social media. “Happy Dussehra from us to you ! @kitchlug #kajgautkitched,” she captioned the pictures.