Bride-to-be Dia Mirza sparks million-dollar smile





Bride-to-be Dia Mirza shared her mehendi picture and wrote ‘Pyar’ and she also shared picture from her bridal shower in which she was dressed in an all-white ensemble with 'Bride to be' sash written on it along with a crown that read 'Bride'.

A source close to Dia Mirza, told indianexpress.com about the wedding plan, “The wedding is happening at Vaibhav’s house in Bandra and the two will exchange vows in presence of their family members. A couple of very close friends will be attending the intimate ceremony. Vaibhav’s daughter might also be there for the ceremony as she is very close to her father. Dia has started preparing, and the ceremony will begin shortly.”

A source further told indianexpress.com that the wedding will take place on Monday evening at Belair building in Pali Hill, Bandra. “It will happen in the building’s garden,” the source shared.

“The couple will get their marriage registered today. A registrar will be attending the wedding ceremony today,” the source added.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi were dating for quite sometime and spend the lockdown together at the later's Pali Hill residence.













