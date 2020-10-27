Bride Neha Kakkar shines in white at her wedding festivities





Singer Neha Kakkar tied the knot with the man of her dream Rohanpreet Singh in an Anand Karaj ceremony followed by a grand reception in Delhi and Chandigarh. For the reception in Punjab, the bride wore designer Sabyasachi Mukherjeeâ€™s pastel lehenga. She is teamed with a mangal sutra, chooda and vermillion on forehead. While her hubby Rohan co-ordinated with her in a white shirt, blue suit and blue track pants.

On reaching her sasural Punjab, Neha received a warm welcome.

At the reception, Neha and Rohanpreet Singh sung and enthralled the audience. Neha flashed million-dollar smile as she boarded a car with her husband for the airport.

Popular singer Mankirt Aulakh attended the the wedding reception at Punjab.