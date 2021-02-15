Bride Dia Mirza looks gorgeous in red Banarasi saree





Dia Mirza looked stunning as a bride in red Banarasi saree. The actress completed her look with a maang teeka and a heavy gold necklace. She was beaning in joy. Today, Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi and financial investor and the founder of Piramal Fund Management Pvt Ltd.

Aditi Rao Hydari and director Kunal Deshmukh were attended Dia's wedding venue. Aditi took part in the Joota Chupai tradition. She shared the picture and wrote, "Always got your back..."

Dia and Vaibhav had a fun-filled pre-wedding bash. Pooja Dadlani, who appears to be Vaibhav Rekhi’s relative welcomed Dia mirza to the family: "Welcome to our crazy family, Dia Mirza", and added: "We all love you."

The couple was dating for quite sometime and grapevine buzzed that they spent the entire lockdown together at Vaibhav's swanky Pali Hill residence.

After separating from Sahil Sangha, the ‘Thappad’ actress has found love again in Vaibhav Rekhi. The wedding will be a close-knit affair in the presence of close friends and relatives only.

“It’s going to be a simple, extremely private ceremony at home,” an insider said.

This is also Vaibhav’s second marriage. He was earlier married to yoga instructor Sunaina Rekhi. He has a daughter from his first marriage.

After her split with Sahil Sangha, she took to social media and wrote, "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other."