‘Breakfast with Beboo’, Kareena sips coffee in Dharamshala





Kareena Kapoor Khan is chilling with son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi and husband Saif Ali Khan Pataudi in Dharamshala and she is enjoying leisure time amid hills and greens. On Thursday morning, Bebo shared a video of her various morning emotions as she enjoys hot coffee in a hotel in Dharamshala. She donned red sweater in the photo.

She captioned it, “Breakfast with Beboo... #feelitreelit.”

Her Bollywood colleagues commented on the post. While Katrina Kaif liked the post, Arjun Kapoor commented, “Menu kahan hai.”

Apart from preggers Kareena, their little munchkin also had a great time in the hill station from culinary session to pottery making.

Kareena also shared a close-up selfie of her and she captioned it, “Pink in Palampur,” with kohl-lined eyes and pink lips.

Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child.