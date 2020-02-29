Brahmastra: Amitabh shoots with Alia Bhatt, calls her scintillating





A new picture from the upcoming film, ‘Brahmastra’ was unveiled and it showed Amitabh Bachchan shooting with Alia Bhatt. The scene showed the ‘Raazi’ actor hugging Big B. The megastar showered praise on Alia, calling her ‘scintillating’.

Sharing a picture of Alia hugging him on the sets of Brahmastra, Big B wrote on Instagram "she breezed in . did her shot . a huddle . and out . the effervescent, supremely talented, scintillating Alia ."

On the set of Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’, Amitabh Bachchan also learns technology from Ranbir Kapoor.

Sharing the collage with Ranbir, the megastar wrote: “T 3455 - .. he teaches and sets up for me the sound ear plugs .. they sound good .. good riddance of the wires and cables .. !!” In a sequence of four pictures,?Amitabh and Ranbir are seen unpacking a set of new sound ear plugs. Ranbir is then seen fixing it for Amitabh who later wears them.

'Brahmastra’ is slated for 2020 summer release, "Our release date is now slated for summer 2020 but we will announce this once we are absolutely certain of the date. I believe that the extra time going into making the movie is essential to achieve the dream of Brahmastra, and I really hope we make up for the delay by giving our movie-loving country something they can really love and feel proud of," the director said in a statement.