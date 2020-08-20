Boyfriend KL Rahul reacts to Athiya Shetty’s bikini pic





Bollywood actress and Suneil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty is dating cricketer KL Rahul for quite sometime and the couple is said to be going strong.

Athiya took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her in a stunning monokini. She did not share any words but only left a heart emoji. KL Rahul just dropped a black heart emoticon in the comment section and wrote, "Jefa"

Her industry friends were quick to comment. Actor Aditya Seal wrote “stunner”, while Saiyami Kher and Pranutan Behl dropped black heart and fire emojis, respectively.

According to a report, Athiya and KL Rahul has been dating since February 2019 and said to be pretty serious about one another.

Athiya’s parents Mana and Suniel Shetty refused to comment on their daughter’s relationship.

However, a source told BollywoodLife, "Rahul and Athiya have been going around with each other. They started dating since a little before February, this year. And things are quite serious."

In April this year, Athiya and KL Rahul made their relationship public when the former posted a sweet birthday message for her man. Sharing a lovey dovey image with KL Rahul, Athiya wrote, “happy birthday, my person @rahulkl.”

The picture is too cute to handle and it showed the actress sitting beside her beau, leaning her head on his shoulder and both having a hearty laugh.

The post received over 138,000 ‘likes’ on Instagram and their fans, friends and colleagues showered love on them. Many actors including Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Tennis player Sania Mirza wrote, “Awee” along with two heart emojis. Anushka Ranjan called them “Beautiful cute psychos” whereas Sophie Choudry wrote, “Such a gorgeous pic u guys!!! Happy bday @rahulkl.”

Earlier, the cricketer was linked with Sonam Chauhan. But the actress refuted the rumour. When asked about the report, she said, "No, not at all. He is a very good cricketer, talented and nice guy."

Before that cricketer linked with actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who later denied the reports of dating KL Rahul.