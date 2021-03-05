Boyfriend Karan Boolani wishes Rhea Kapoor romantically on birthday





Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s younger daughter and producer Rhea Kapoor turned 34 today and her boyfriend Karan Boolani wished his sweetheart in the most loving way.

Sharing picture of the birthday girl, Karan Boolani wrote, "I hope that someday I can bring into your life as much happiness and joy as you have brought me. Wish you a birthday filled with laughter and love and that your next year is even better than your last. Happy Birthday"

Papa and veteran actor Anil Kapoor shared childhood pictures of Rhea to wish his daughter on her birthday. He wrote, "Happy Birthday, @rheakapoor ... I truly believe that this year is going to be the best year for you, both personally and professionally. I'm so excited to see the roll out of all your passion projects which you've been working so hard on, and I couldn't be more proud of you... You're my favourite chef, kickass creative producer, uber-talented stylist and the best daughter... You fill our home with love, joy and light ... love you!!"

Actress and sister Sonam Kapoor also shared couple of pictures of her with Rhea and wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my soulmate /bestfriend/ sister @rheakapoor, first birthday I've missed because of this ridiculous time. I love you so much and miss you more."

She added, "No one comes close to your smarts, empathy and capacity for giving and love. To always being partners and sisters "Even our phrasin' Sounds like it's coming from one Nobody's sweating When we're dueting Cause we're having such fun."

Here’s wishing Rhea Kapoor a happy and eventful birthday!