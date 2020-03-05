Boyfriend Karan Boolani wishes Rhea Kapoor on 33rd birthday





Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s younger daughter Rhea Kapoor turned 33 and on herd-day, she is poured with birthday wishes. Her boyfriend Karan Boolani wished his sweetheart in the most adorable way by sharing series of his pictures with her.

On her D-day, Rhea’s beau Karan thanked her for "putting up" with him.On his post, he wrote, "Happy birthday...thank you for putting up with me too." Accompanied with "#partytime" and "#pizzatime” hashtags He also shared glimpses of the cake cutting ceremony at Rhea's house in the wee hours of Thursday on his Instagram story. Several cakes can be seen on the table as family and friends celebrate Rhea's birthday.

Sonam Kapoor also posted a birthday wish for her sister Rhea Kapoor. "Happy birthday to my soulmate, best friend and sister. You are the backbone of my life and I miss you so much... Love you, Rhee bee.

"The life of the party, the smartest girl in a room full of nerds,the sexiest woman at any given time the best cook in a room full of chefs and the most stylish in a room full of fashionistas. You're simply the best, actually super human. Love you, Rhea Kapoor. You make everyone better around you," she added.

Mother Sunita Kapoor also shared a picture of Rhea and wrote, "Happy birthday, my darling daughter. May you always be blessed with the best..thank you for always being there for all of us. Don't know what we would do without you. Love you forever."

Anil Kapoor also showered love via an Instagram post for her daughter Rhea Kapoor on her birthday. He wrote: "Happy Birthday to my daughter, my favorite sparring partner and bud Rhea Kapoor! You inspire me every day to follow my instincts and trust good intentions as unapologetically as you do. I could go on about all your virtues that make me burst with pride, but suffice it to say that as times goes by, its becoming increasingly clear that you're the boss of all bosses! I love you and I'll always be your biggest cheerleader as you conquer the world!"

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta also wished Rhea happy birthday and wrote, "Solver of all kinds of problems (including food cravings); provider of guts; mood manager and protector of the sisterhood. We are lucky if we have friends we can learn from and grow with while we laugh through everything life throws at us. Happy birthday, Rhea Kapoor, love you."