Box-office Day 2: Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg 3’ inching towards 50 crore club





Salman Khan starrer ‘Dabangg 3’ hit the threates on Friday and in two days, the movie is inching towards 50 crore club. On the first day, the film has collected 24.50 crore and on the second day, the successful franchise has earned Rs 24.75 crore and the two days collection summing up to Rs 50 crore.

Sharing the film's box office report, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Dabangg 3 stays in the same range on Day 2... Few circuits up, few down... Protests hit biz hard... Loses approx Rs 7.5 cr to Rs 9 cr in 2 days... Biz should see a turnaround on Day 3 [Sun]... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr. Total: Rs 49.25 cr. India biz. Note: All versions."

Salman Khan reprises the role of fearless cop, Chulbul Panday in ‘Dabangg 3’ directed by Prabhudeva

Speaking about it, Salman had said in a group interview, “It was a very dark film, small film to be made under Rs 2 crore. At that point of time, it had Randeep Hooda and Arbaaz. So Arbaaz said he has been approached for this and it’s a good one so just hear it.

“Then six-eight months passed before I finally heard it. I think UTV was supposed to do it. I liked the feel of the film but Chulbul was out and out negative.”

The present situation in the country following the implementation of CAA will definitely have a negative effect in the film's collection.