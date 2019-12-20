Box office day 1: Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg 3’ earns Rs 22 crore





Salman Khan starrer ‘Dabangg 3’ hit the theatres yesterday and the third installment of the successful franchise earned a whopping of Rs 22-23 crores on the opening day. Reports suggested that the earning was 15 to 20 percent less than expected due to present situation in the country.

The collection of Mumbai/Maharashtra was not taken and if it is counted that the number easily go up to Rs 24 crore. If the collection of Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh counted then the numbers could easily have touched Rs 25 crore.

Salman Khan reprises the role of fearless cop, Chulbul Panday in ‘Dabangg 3’ directed by Prabhudeva

Speaking about it, Salman had said in a group interview, “It was a very dark film, small film to be made under Rs 2 crore. At that point of time, it had Randeep Hooda and Arbaaz. So Arbaaz said he has been approached for this and it’s a good one so just hear it.

“Then six-eight months passed before I finally heard it. I think UTV was supposed to do it. I liked the feel of the film but Chulbul was out and out negative.”