Box-office Day 1: Deepika's 'Chhapaak' off to a slow start, earns Rs 4.75 cr

Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’ off to a slow start, earns Rs 4.75 cr on the opening day. The film clash with Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero’.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film’s figures.

“#Chhapaak is ordinary on Day 1... Collects well at select high-end multiplexes... Biz at Tier-2 and 3 cities and also mass circuits is way below the mark... Growth on Day 2 and 3 crucial for a respectable weekend total... Fri ? 4.77 cr. #India biz,” he wrote.

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior’ made an unexpected figure of Rs 15.10 crore on day one of its release. Taran also shared the figures, “#Tanhaji exceeds expectations and posts healthy total on Day 1... Biz grew rapidly from post-noon onwards... Excellent in #Maharashtra [#Mumbai, parts of #CP and #Nizam circuits]... Glowing word of mouth should ensure solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ? 15.10 cr. #India biz.”

‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has a wider release than Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak’. Trade analyst Girish Johar emphasised on the vast difference in the number of screens and genre of the two films. “Tanhaji is a commercial entertainer which is much bigger in budget and star cast whereas Chhapaak is realistic social drama. Tanhaji has a wider release with around 3500 plus screens whereas Chhapaak has around 1500-2000 screens.”

Trade expert Akshay Rathi also said, “Chhapaak can do better in some of the multiplexes and in urban centres. Tanhaji is a mass entertainer and has a the pan India appeal, which can be an advantage over Chhapaak. Both the films cater to a different kind of audiences and both can co-exist fabulously.”

'Chhapaak' helmed by Meghna Gulzar is based on acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal while 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: is based on the unsung warrior of glorious Indian history Subedar Taanaji Malusare, who fought alongside Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj.