Box-office: Akshay, Kareena’s ‘Good Newwz’ earns Rs 38.56 cr in two days





Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh’s latest Christmas release ‘Good Newwz’ off to a great start. The film has earned a whopping 17.56 crore on the opening day. On the second day, the humorous drama made around 21 crore and summing the two days collection, ‘Good Newwz’ has made a promising Rs 38.56 cr in two days. The second day saw a growth of 25-30 percent.

The film is doing good in urban regions, basically in Delhi NCR. east Punjab, while metros like Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore are also contributing to the good numbers. Multiplexes are a reason for the film being received well. Places like Jaipur and Nagpur are also contributing to the film’s growth.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film’s opening day collection, he tweeted, “#GoodNewwz packs a solid total on Day 1... Gathers speed from evening shows... Multiplexes especially record excellent numbers... North circuits dominate... Biz should multiply on Day 2 and 3... Fri ? 17.56 cr. #India biz... 2019 concludes with #GoodNewwz.” He reported that the film was doing well particularly in multiplexes and that Good Newwz was working very well in the northern circuit. He also predicted that the film would pick up momentum on day 2 and day 3.

Speaking about the film’s prospects, trade analyst Girish Johar said that he is confident about the film’s growth. “The film has been promoted well across India. The people have liked the trailer. It is a multi-starrer with Akshay, who is already on top and brings a great variety to his work, and Kareena, who is coming after a long time and has a fan following of her own. Kiara and Diljit are also very strong. The songs are hit among the audience and it is also a solo release. Everything looks positive and it should turn out to be a good news in itself.”