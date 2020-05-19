Boney Kapoor’s house help tests positive for Covid-19; Boney, Jahnvi, Khushi are fine





Producer Boney Kapoor’s house help Charan Sahu, has been tested positive for coronavirus. Charan Sahu, aged 23 years lives with the Kapoors’ at their residence at Green Acres, Lokhandwala. Boney ensures his two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi are other staff members are fine and they are taking necessary precautions.

A source says, “He was unwell on May 16, Saturday evening and senior Kapoor immediately sent him for tests and later kept him in isolation. After receiving the test report, he informed the society admin and later BMC as well. After which, BMC and state govt authorities started the process of getting Charan into a quarantine centre.”

Talking about the same, the producer says, “My children, myself and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started. We are thankful to the government of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advise given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us.”

In India coronavirus cases crossed one lakh and more than four thousand people lost their lives.