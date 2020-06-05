Boney Kapoor’s 3 household staff test negative for Covid-19





Boney Kapoor’s three household staff, who were contracted coronavirus last month has now been tested negative for Covid-19. The producer also informed that their 14-day quarantine period also ended.

“Happy to share that while my daughters & I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid19, have fully recovered & tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended & we look forward to starting afresh,” he wrote in a tweet on Friday. “We pray for the speedy recovery of all the people who are recovering and to the rest, we urge you to Stay Safe by strictly following guidelines given by the Government,” he added.

Boney Kapoor also thanked the doctors and other health staff for their hard work and support. “My family and I would like to thank the Doctors, healthcare workers, BMC, Mumbai Police, State and Central Government for their help and support not just to us but to all across Maharashtra and India. Together we shall overpower Covid19 virus,” he wrote.

When last month, Boney's household staff tested positive for coronavirus, the film producer had earlier issued a written statement on soil media which was shared by his actress daughter Janhvi Kapoor. "Message from Boney Kapoor -- I would like to inform you that our house staff...has tested positive for Covid-19. He was unwell on Saturday evening, was sent for tests and kept in isolation," the statement read.