Boney Kapoor to play Ranbir Kapoor’s father in Luv Ranjan’s next





Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia will essay the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s parents in Luv Ranjan’s next. Boney informed that his son Arjun Kapoor persuaded him to play the role.

At first Boney was reluctant to play the role but Arjun convinced him to play the role. Boney Kapoor played cameo in recently released movie, Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK, Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.

Boney Kapoor, in an interview with Mid-Day, said, “Luv insisted I do the role. He reached out to Arjun, who persuaded me for it. While the team will be shooting at a stretch in Delhi, they have given me the liberty to fly down to Mumbai and attend to my productions.”

He added that he isn’t nervous about acting in the film. “I don't have butterflies in my stomach. I have been calm during life's ups and downs, so why should I feel apprehensive now?” he said.

The untitled movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.