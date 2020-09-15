Boney Kapoor proud of Anshula for taking care of Covid-19 positive Arjun Kapoor





Boney Kapoor is very proud of his daughter Anshula for taking so good care of her brother Arjun Kapoor, who is Covid-19 positive.

"Very proud of my daughter Anshula who in these difficult times has taken care of Arjun during his quarantine, managing the house and also her social welfare platform Fankind," Boney Kapoor tweeted on Monday evening.

When Arjun Kapoor contracted the virus, the actor took to his social media handle to inform one and all. "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come," he wrote in a note.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor can be next seen in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’.