Boney Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi perform Puja on Sridevi’s 3rd death anniversary





It’s been three years since veteran actor Sridevi passed away and ahead of her third death anniversary, Boney Kapoor with his two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor performed Puja at the late actress’s Chennai residencein Mylapore.

Sridevi was found dead on February 24, 2018 at a hotel in Dubai when she went to attend her husband’s nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. She died due to accidental drowning in the bathtub. A few days after Sridevi’s demise, Janhvi wrote a heartfelt note on her Instagram post. “There’s a gnawing hollowness in my chest that I know I’ll have to learn to live with. Even with all this emptiness, I still feel your love. I feel you protecting me from sadness and pain. Every time I close my eyes, I only have good things to remember. I know it’s you doing that. You were a blessing in all our lives, we were blessed to have had you for as long as we did. But, you were for this world. You were too good, too pure, too full of love. That’s why he took you back. But at least we had you".

When Janhvi was asked how she cope with the tragedy. The 'Dhadak' actress said in a press interaction, “The only reason we can stand strong after whatever happened is because of the kind of love and support Arjun bhaiyya and Anshula didi [half-siblings] have been giving us [she and her younger sister, Khushi]. It’s a family dynamic that I relish.. I couldn’t have asked for a better brother and a better sister. They have given us a lot of strength. He is a very wise man and has given tips like, ‘just be honest, be yourself and be respectful towards people.’ Somehow, when he says it, I take it like the gospel truth.”