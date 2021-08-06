Bomb scare at Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, security beefed up





The security at megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow jalsa beefed up afterpolice received an anonymous call about bombs being placed at three prominent railway stations in Mumbai and Big B’s bungalow.

On Friday night, Mumbai police's main control room received a call in which the caller said that bombs have been placed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Byculla, Dadar railway stations and at actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow in Juhu, the police official said. Following the anonymous call, police took immediate action.

"After getting the call, the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, dog squads and local police personnel rushed to these locations and carried out a search operation," he said.

"Nothing suspicious has been found so far at these place, but heavy police deployment has been put in place at there," he said, adding that further investigation is on.