Boman Irani’s mother passes away, actor mourns mother’s demise





Veteran actor Boman Irani’s mother Jerbanoo Irani breathed her last at 94. She passed away due to age-related disease at her residence on Wednesday. She played the role of both father and mother to Boman

Sharing a power-packed image of his mother, the ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ actor wrote, “She played the role of both mother and father to me, since she was 32. What a spirit she was. Filled with funny stories that only she could tell. The longest arm that always dug deep into her pockets,even when there wasn’t much there. When she sent me to the movies, she made sure all the compound kids came with me. ‘Don’t forget the popcorn,’ she would say. She loved her food and her songs and she could fact-check Wikipedia and IMDb in a flash. Sharp, sharp, sharp, till the very end.”

He further wrote, “She always said ‘You are not an actor for people to praise you. You are an actor only so you can make people smile.’ Make people happy,’ She said. Last night she asked for Malai Kulfi and some mango. She could have asked for the moon and the stars if she wished. She was, and always will be…….A Star.”

Many celebrities offered their condolences in the comments section. Actress Mouni Roy said, "So so sorry for your loss. Lots of love." Dia Mirza, Ritvik Sahore also paid their tribute to Boman’s mother.