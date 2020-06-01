Bollywood music director-singer Wajid Khan dies at 42





Noted Bollywood music director Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passed away in Mumbai on Sunday. He was 42. His last rites will be held in Mumbai today.

Few days ago, Wajid was admitted to Surana Hospital and Research Centre in Chembur after he developed an infection. The music composer had a long history of infection, and had also undergone a kidney transplant. Wajid Khan also tested positive for coronavirus.

The doctor added, “Later, we conducted a COVID-19 test, and it came positive.”

Dr Prince Surana, medical director at Surana Hospital and Research Centre, who attended Wajid Khan confirmed that he died due to complications from a renal ailment and COVID-19 infection.

Wajid Khan’s colleague and music director Salim Merchant mourned his demise on Twitter.

“Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un,” read his post.