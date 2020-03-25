Bollywood lauds PM Narendra Modi’s 21 days lockdown decision





Bollywood celebrities hail Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to lockdown the entire nation for 21 days. To restrict the spread of the coronavirus, PM Modi has imposed nationwide lockdown for 21 days.

Celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and many more lauds PM Modi’s decision.

ArjunKapoor posted a video and wrote in the caption, "I shot this an hour back. This was inevitable to stop the spread & it is literally what the absolute stupidity of a few has done. The country is shut till 14th April now. Maybe not completely but a part of this lockdown & curfew is because of the lack of discipline of a certain few who dared to wander & not take the situation seriously... 21 days begin now !!!"

SonalChauhan wrote, “VERY GOOD DECISION @narendramodi JI. WE ARE WITH YOU #IndiaFightsCorona” Singer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “This was required. Takes courage to take a big step like this, @narendramodi ji. We may be slightly late with it, but nevertheless, this step has my FULL support. May Humanity and India defeat #Coronavirus, and may we come out stronger!”

Anushka Sharma wrote: It is extremely important for ALL of us to follow the 21 day lockdown laid down by our PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Please stay at home to help contain the spread of the virus and follow the safety protocols



Esha Gupta Tweeted, “We stand by our @PMOIndia shri @narendramodi ji, our today’s action affects each and every citizen, let’s stay inside. Stay positive and motivated, and try and support everyone around you. Jai HindFlag of India #StayHomeIndia #21daysoflockdown #SocialDistancing” Here are a few Tweets of Bollywood celebs:

Amrita Rao# I Support The 21 Day Lockdown declared by Sri @narendramodi Ji..

I Urge you To Be PATIENT Stay At Home And Save Each Member Of Your Family By Doing this ????

TOGETHER WE CAN FIGHT THIS WITH PATIENCE AND SENSITIVITY ?#JaiHind #LockdownNow pic.twitter.com/asBZ3FmDHt

Filmmaker Ashwiny Tiwari Iyer wrote, “21 days #stayathome for you and me & our beloved country #India It’s going to be tough.Learningg. A relearning. A new beginning to be one for our #Bharat For the future of this country. For the future of this world. #IndiaFightsCorona”

Sunil Grover: 21 day ! Let’s pledge and stay at home. Don’t go out. Let’s inform everyone we know and make them understand this situation. Jai Hind!