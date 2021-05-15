Bollywood dialogue writer Subodh Chopra dies post Covid-19 recovery





The second wave of Covid-19 has hit India very badly and many celebrities lost their lives due to Covid relation complications. Among them were Bollywood dialogue writer Subodh Chopra. The tragic part is that Subodh Chopra defeated Covid-19 last week and suffered heart attack.

The 49-year-old Subodh Chopra's brother Shanky told ETimes, "He had tested negative last week on Saturday, but his condition took a turn for the worse on Monday (May 10). His oxygen levels suddenly dropped and I made arrangements for a cylinder at home. He was feeling very exhausted and his blood pressure had risen as well. This morning, his condition deteriorated further, and I admitted him to the Lifeline Hospital in Malad. However, he passed away after a cardiac arrest. These were all complications that came after he got COVID-free."

Subodh had written dialogues for many movies including Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Murder’ and Irrfan Khan's movie ‘Rog’. He had directed Malayalam film named ‘Vasudha’.

May his soul rest in peace!