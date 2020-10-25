Bollywood celebs wish fans ‘Happy Dussehra’





On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, our Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to wish their fans ‘Happy Dussehra’.

Here’s what they tweeted:-

Actor Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Wishing you all a very #HappyDussehra!

Nagarjuna also shared his wishes on Twitter, “Wishing all my friends a very happy Dussehra!.”

Ajay Devgn mentioned, “Dussehra is a festival when good always triumphs over Evil. Let’s all maintain social distance, wear masks and defeat the common evil #HappyDussehra.”

Rakul Preet Singh shared a post which read, “Happy dussehra. May the truth always win and good triumph over evil. May the Lord always bless you with wisdom and good health.”

Kajol tweeted, “Let’s all burn our judgments and negativity this Dussehra. Wishing you a positive and calm year ahead. #HappyDussehra.”

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, “May this festival of triumph bring a token of luck for you and both Suraj and Mangal in their epic face-off! ???? .”

Madhuri Dixit also shared Dussehra wishes. She tweeted, “May the joyous occasion of #Dussehra fill your life with prosperity ?.”

Emraan Hashmi also shared wishes, “Wishing everyone a very happy Dussehra. #HappyDussehra.”

Kriti Sanon tweeted, “Happy Dussehra to everyone! Bow and arrow, I truly believe that we all have good as well as evil within us.. Let us choose to see the Good.. in ourselves as well as in others! Let us think and speak Good over Evil!”

Ravi Teja also shared a photo of himself on Twitter and captioned it, “Here’s #Khiladi wishing you a Happy Dussehra!”

“Let’s burn all our Anger, Greed, Delusion, Hatred, Selfishness, Envy and the Ravana within…….. #HappyDussehra everyone..!,” Sidharth Shukla tweeted.

Siddharth Malhotra tweeted, “A time for celebration, a time for victory of good over evil, a time when we believe in the power of good. #HappyDussehra.”

Kiara Advani wrote, “Happy Dussehra ???????? lots of love, light and happiness to all

Anil Kapoor also took to his social media to wish fans. The Malang actor tweeted, “Celebrating the triumph of good over evil! #HappyDussehra.” He made the tweet with a beautiful picture art. Check out the tweets:

Rahul Dev tweeted, Wishing all a very Happy & Prosperous Dussehra .. May goodness always prevail ... lots of love #HappyDussehra

Mugdha write, Happy Dussehra, May blessings of maa Durga take away all the demons!Veira Godse#

Nimrat Kaur also wished her fans, # HappyDusshera all...may light and goodness prevail. Always. Within and outside of us