Bollywood celebs mourn the demise of Irrfan Khan





Magnificent actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai Kokilaben’s hospital and his untimely departure has moved the entire film industry. Yesterday, he was rushed to the hospital and was admitted to the ICU for colon infection.

Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to express their condolence.

T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. ????

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas ????

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

A fantastic costar, an actor par excellence ,and a beautiful human being , you are irreplaceable #irrfankhan. ?@irrfank? We lost you too soon! Unbelievable. Om Shanti ???????? pic.twitter.com/QdEBiSUegw

— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 29, 2020

When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 29, 2020

Oh my dear friend @irrfank, why?



I was waiting for your best take. But you fought like a real hero.



My prayers for Sutapa and family.

Rest in peace, my friend.

— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 29, 2020

Shocked to hear the demise of Legendary & exceptional Actor Irrfan Khan. Life is so unpredictable at times. My deepest condolences to the family & fans. #IrrfanKhan #PrayersAndDuas ???? pic.twitter.com/tnbmKOaGTl

— Nusrat (@nusratchirps) April 29, 2020

So sad that we have lost an actor par excellence and beyond that a lovely person @irrfank .you will always remain in our hearts sir. Strength to the family. RIP ????

— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 29, 2020

Losing an actor like Irrfan is something that will collectively haunt us for many many years to come , difficult to articulate how I feel right now , very rarely do I speak like this but this ones going to be very very tough to accept ????Rip #IrrfanKhan

— Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) April 29, 2020

Actor Irrfan Khan Dies In Mumbai At 53. This is such a tragedy and heart. RIP Irfan sir. The industry has lost an exceptional artist and human. You will be so so missed . Spread the happiness in Heaven. https://t.co/smQygfHpMM

— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 29, 2020

An actor that every director wanted to work with. A human being that gave his best in every role. Indian film’s most succesful export to Hollywood. A man loved by all. Sad to see #IrrfanKhan leave us, after what we thought was suucesfull fight against cancer. God bess you Irfan .

— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 29, 2020

RIP Irfan Khan sahab.....I’m sure your in a better place now...you and your work will live on forever! ????????????

— Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) April 29, 2020

Gone too soon. Heartbroken for his family and for millions of his fans. Such a rare, genius actor.

This is a huge loss and only tells us that life is rarely fair.



Rest in peace dear #IrrfanKhan ... make the other side a better one!

— Mini Mathur (@minimathur) April 29, 2020

Five days ago only Irrfan’s mother left for the heavenly abode.

On the work front, the ‘Piku’ actor was last seen in Homi Adajania’s ‘Angrezi Medium’.