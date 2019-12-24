Bollywood celebrities wish their fans 'Merry Christmas'





Bollywood celebrities took to their social media account to wish their fans merry Christmas.

Shibani Dandekar shared an attractive family pic and captioned it as, Seasons greetings from mine to yours ..my forever family .. my heart and soul .. my everything .. (sic)

The ‘Good Newwz’ actor Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan dressed in whites and red and posed for camera.

Besides Bollywood, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar posted a picture with her mother and said that all she wants for her Christmas is her mother.

Kartik Aaryan also shared a picture wearing the cap and termed himself “Santa”. “Y fear when Santa is here. Kis kis ko gift chahiye,” Aaryan wrote along with the picture.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story and shared a pic with her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on December 23. The picture was captioned, “Happy Christmas Eve Eve. If you know, you know.”

Janhvi Kapoor also took her Instagram to share her picture donning the red Santa Claus Cap. “It’s almost Christmas and I’ve got more than one reason to be this happy!! p.s this was truly candid,” the actor captioned her picture where she was seen wearing a beautiful smile.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez shared a dreamy post full of sunshine. “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas,” the actor captioned the post.

‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ fame actress Evelyn Sharma shared a pic with her beau, captioning it as, Christmas with my favourite person!!!

Tara Sutaria shared a pic from her residence in London.

Actress Shweta Tripathi shared a pic on Instagram in which she can be seen posing in front of a Christmas tree.