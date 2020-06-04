Bollywood casting director Krish Kapur dies at 28





Bollywood casting director Krish Kapur passed away on May 31 due to brain haemorrhage. He breathed his last at his suburban Mira Road residence. He was 28.

He worked as a casting director for Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra starrer Jalebi.

There was speculation that Krish died in a road accident but his maternal uncle, Sunil Bhalla dismissed the reports.

According to Bhalla, Kapur breathed his last on May 31. "He had no medical history. He was healthy and doing absolutely fine. On May 31, he just collapsed and started to bleed. He died of brain haemorrhage," Bhalla told PTI on Wednesday.

Wrestler Sangram Singh mourned the loss of his friend by sharing a picture of his. Sangram wrote, "You left us really soon, brother. But you have left behind beautiful memories. I hope you are happy wherever you are. May your soul rest in peace."

Kapur left behind his mother, wife and seven-year-old child.