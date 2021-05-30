Bobby Deol wishes wife Tanya on their 25th anniversary with lovely photos





Bollywood actor Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya celebrated 25 years of blissful marriage and on their special day, the actor wished his dearest wifey with lovely photos.

Sharing pretty pictures of the couple, Deol’s post read, “My heart, my soul. You mean the world to me. Love you forever and ever. Happy 25th anniversary.” The picture shared by the ‘Barsaat’ actor also has their wedding pictures and candid photos.

Their industry friends and colleagues wished the couple on their D-day. Chandan Roy Sanyal, who worked with Aashram, starring Bobby Deol as a corrupt godman, wrote, "shubhkamnayein." Cricketer Suresh Raina commented, "Happy Anniversary," and Prateik Babbar dropped heart and fire emojis.

In 2009, in an interview with designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Asked about how an 'uppity South Bombay girl met this Casanova film star', she said, "I went to play cards during the Diwali season at Chunky's (Panday) house, and Bobby came and he sat with me and we played cards at the same table. He kept losing to me, but he wouldn't pay me, he kept saying he'd take me out for a meal. I was like 'what's wrong with this guy?'"

She continued, "And then, a while later, he called me up. It was at some absurd hour at night. And I was fast asleep. So I pick up the phone and I say to him, 'I'll call you tomorrow'. He says, 'you don't know who I am?'" She said that Bobby called her again at a more acceptable hour, and they ended up speaking for seven hours

Bobby Deol and Tanya are blessed with two sons, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol.