Bobby Deol wishes son Aryaman on 20th birthday with hugging photos





On Wednesday, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol’s son Aryanman celebrated his 20th birthday.

Bobby Deol wrote, "Happy birthday my angel!" with a red heart emoji. Many Bollywood celebrities wished Aryaman through Bobby Deol's post. Chunky Panday wrote, "Happy Happy birthday dear Aryaman." Darshan Kumar wrote, "Happy Birthday Aryaman Wish you the World." Deol's Race 3 co-star Saqib Saleem also commented with kissing face emojis.

Twinkle Khanna wrote, "Happy birthday to this stunner." Actor Chunky Panday wrote, "happy happy birthday dear Aryaman", Darshan Kumaar said, "happy birthday Aryaman wish you the world", and Ankur Bhatia commented, "happy birthday Arya Man".

Fans also wished Aryaman. One fan wrote, "Wow..wow..wow...wow...wow...oh my goodness...what a beautiful pic ever...cuteness overloaded...lots of love for both of u..." Another said, "So sweet pics love it Happy birthday Aryaman." "Happy birthday to your very handsome son," commented a third.

Fans compared the birthday boy with his grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra. A fan wrote, "Looks like Young Dharmendra Sir @iambobbydeol." Another fan commented, "He looks lik ur dad." "You son is very handsome like his grandfather," commented another. "Can see the young Dharam ji in this Guy.... Wahi khoobsurat chehre wala ek naujawaan (The same beautiful face of a young man)...," said another fan.