Bobby Deol, Esha, Ahana Deol wish Dharmendra on his 84th birthday





Veteran actor Dharmendra turned 84 on Sunday and his children Bobby Deol, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol wished Dharmendra on his D-day. Bobby Deol shared a black and white picture with his dad and wrote, “Man with the golden heart!! A very happy birthday papa.” The photo shows Bobby sitting with his father.

Daughter Esha wished her father’s good health on his special day. “Happy birthday papa ...love you ! Stay blessed, happy and healthy always,” she wrote.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's youngest child Ahana Deol also wished her father in an adorable way“I have learned a lot from you. Courage, patience, forgiveness and a lot more but most importantly I’ve learned how to love and you do that best without a lesson or advice. It’s just natural. I love you so deeply. Happy birthday, my sweet papa. Wish you nothing but the best,” Ahana posted.