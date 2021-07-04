BMC to partly demolish Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow Prateeksha





A part for Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow Prateeksha will be partly demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the widening of road. In 2017, BMC has sent a notice to Big B about demolition of a part of their bungalow plot due to road widening of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg road.

The BMC has also reportedly instructed Mumbai Suburban Collector City survey officials to mark out the exact portion of the bungalow plot to be taken for the project.

Talking about this development, advocate Tulip Brian Miranda, Municipal Councillor, told ANI, “The BMC had given notice to actor Amitabh Bachchan in 2017 about this situation under the road winding policy. The wall of the plot adjoining Bachchan’s bungalow was taken and drainage has been created. But Bachchan’s house has been left untouched."

She further questioned why was the land not has not yet been touched, “It belonged to a common person they would have taken it immediately under Section 299 of the Municipal Act notice that says you don’t have to wait for a second notice of appeal," she told the agency.

The advocate further said that despite repeated attempts, she was unable to get in touch with the authorities till threatened to go to Lokayukta.

"I wrote to the BMC in Feb 2021. I did not receive a reply so I had a telephonic conversation with the ward officer and wrote to the commissioner but still did not receive a reply. This is a very necessary project because there are two schools, a hospital, an ISKCON temple, and monuments in Mumbai are around. The road winding project has been suddenly stopped just because of Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow," she added.

"I started agitation and followups in February. I am very happy that this work resumed when I said that I will go to Lokayukta if this particular order is not followed and if it notice is not consummate," she concluded.