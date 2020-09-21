Blessed to have overcome coronavirus, says Malaika Arora





Bollywood actor Malaika Arora got rid of Covid-19 and she finally stepped out of her room. The actress has overcome coronavirus with “minimum pain and discomfort”.

The Bollywood actress took to Instagram to give a health update to fans and followers. “M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself… I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort (sic),” Arora, 46, wrote alongside her photograph.

“A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support,” she added.

Malaika is seen wearing blue PJs with a black mask. She has braided her hair and covered herself with a black mask.

Malaika had earlier shared a photo of her son Arhaan Khan and their pet canine Casper looking at her from a distance. She wrote. "'Love knows no boundaries'. With our social distancing and self-quarantine in place, we still find a way to check on each other, see each other and talk. While my heart breaks to not be able to hug my two babies for another few days, just looking at their sweet faces gives me so much courage and energy to power through.... #thistooshallpass".

When she was tested positive for the virus, Malaika took to Instagram to share the news. Her statement reads, “Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love, Malaika Arora.”