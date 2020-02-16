Blender’s Pride Fashion Tour: Sara Ali Khan looks regal in shinning lehenga





Sara Ali Khan turns showstopper for ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at the Blender’s Pride Fashion Tour 2020. The ‘Kedarnath’ actress looks regal in heavily embellished lehenga sans ornaments. She in orderly manner placed her dupatta over her head.

Her second look is totally contrary from her first look. Sara walked the ramp in an Indo-Western attire, she wore a gold and deep mauve heavily embroidered lehenga with ruffled sleeves. The actress is decked in a huge neckpiece that covered her blouse completely.

The actress captioned her look, 'little glamour, lots of shine AJSK thank you for making this night mine”.

The actor said, “I have a personal relationship with Abu-Sandeep, they have been friends with my mom since years and it was an honour to walk for them. The collection is a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary design.”

On the professional front, basking in the joy of 'Love Aaj Kal' success, she is currently shooting for David Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1' along with Varun Dhawan.