Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020: Priyanka Chopra sizzles in black outfit





Priyanka Chopra walked the ramp in a chic black outfit at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020. She styled her hair in a neat bun and done a striking make-up. PeeCee was also joined by 14 designers on stage as they all posed for the cameras.

Priyanka remembers late designer Wendell Rodricks on stage, she said, "It's only apt on a night like this in the presence of so many luminaries from the Indian fashion industry that we remember Wendell Rodricks. He was a pioneer, he was a visionary of Indian fashion and he will always and forever be missed."



Priyanka who shuffles between India and USa was welcomed by the audience at the Blenders Pride Fashion Week’s Fashion Tour with huge round of applause.

Priyanka had teased her fans ahead of her ramp appearance by sharing a closeup picture of her eye. She captioned it, “The eyes Chico. They never lie.”