Blast from the past: When Pooja Batra met Elon Musk’s mother





Bollywood actor Pooja Batra, who is happily married with Nawab Shah has shared a throwback picture in which she can be seen happily posing with world’s richest man Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk. The ‘Virasat’ actor shared three pictures with Maye.

"With the powerhouse Maye Musk #TBT," she wrote while sharing the pictures. The picture showed Pooja dressed in a stylish cooper coloured gown while Maye Musk dressed in a red skirt and pullover combination.

In February, Ms Batra had also met Elon Musk at a party and they came together for a picture. "With the Centibillionaire, Industrial Magnate Genius who has changed our planet forever," she wrote while sharing the picture.

The 44-year-old resides in Los Angeles with husband Nawab Shah.